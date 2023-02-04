Spring training is almost here

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

With spring training workouts coming in about a week and a half, this episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast takes a look at what looks to be a mostly-finished Dodgers roster.

That includes a little more clarity on infield playing time since our last episode, with newcomer Miguel Rojas likely set for more of a utility role and Miguel Vargas getting a runway for some real time at second base.

We also talked a little bit about the Tony Gonsolin contract and the Dodgers avoiding an arbitration hearing for the 15th time in the last 16 years. That, and questions from Craig.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore, a wizard behind the scenes.

