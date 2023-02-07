Julio Urías’ pending free agency looms over Dodgers season

LOS ANGELES — Julio Urías is headed into his final season before free agency, and for the most part at FanFest on Saturday deflected talk of his future.

“My representatives and them will have time to talk, but I’m just 100-percent focused on the field,” he said.

The Dodgers avoided salary arbitration with Urías on the January 13 exchange deadline, agreeing to a $14.25-million deal for 2023.

Urías finished third in National League Cy Young Award voting last season after winning the league ERA title, one year after winning 20 games in setting a career high in innings. In last year’s NLDS, Urías made his first career Game 1 start.

“He’s a guy that’s going to be our workhorse,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. “If you look at the way our staff is constructed, I expect him to lead our staff in innings pitched, and perform the way he has the last few years.”

Urías will be just 27 heading into free agency next offseason, and is set to cash in. But will the Dodgers be the ones paying him?

Dylan Hernández wrote about Urías and talked to his agent Scott Boras in a story at the Los Angeles Times. Hernández wrote that keeping Urías should be an easy call for the Dodgers.

“There isn’t another player in baseball who is more perfectly suited to play for a particular team than Urías is for the Dodgers,” Hernández wrote.

