The Dodgers have been enjoying their last hurrahs of fun before Spring Training starts up: Many of them attended the annual FanFest at Dodger Stadium, and players past and present witnessed history at the Justin Turner Golf Classic. Oh, and did you hear that Mookie Betts bowled in the 2023 U.S. Open? We expect nothing less from our multi-talented star. But it’s wise to start hunkering down a little now — here’s how the Dodgers are doing just that.

Dodgers Links

How are the Dodgers going to adjust to a Justin Turner-less clubhouse? “It’s going to be strange,” Chris Taylor told The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman, and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also shared their thoughts.

Freddie Freeman joined the gang at SportsNet LA to talk about how he’s using the World Baseball Classic to get ready for the season, his approach to at bats, and how the shift ban will affect the game.

Dylan Hernández at the Los Angeles Times says it’s time to pay Julio Urías like the ace he is. “I always try to give respect to whomever deserves it,” Urías said when discussing his upcoming free agency. “I try to do my thing and hopefully they also carry their part, no?”

Planning a trip to Arizona for some Cactus League action? Juan Toribio at MLB.com laid out everything you need to know about Dodgers Spring Training this year, from new faces to know to game dates and access to team workouts.

According to John Tomase at NBC Sports Boston, up to 25% of the Boston Red Sox’s Opening Day roster could be comprised of players with direct ties to the Dodgers — and that might all be by design.