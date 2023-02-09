World Baseball Classic rosters include 11 Dodgers

Rosters for the 2023 World Baseball Classic were unveiled on Thursday afternoon. Up to eleven Dodgers players are slated to participate in the event, including eight players on the 40-man roster.

United States

Pool C, Phoenix

Mookie Betts is playing in the WBC for the first time, one of eight former MVPs taking part in the event. Clayton Kershaw, another former MVP winner along with his three Cy Young Awards, is also taking part in his World Baseball Classic.

Will Smith joins them for his first World Baseball Classic, one of three catchers on Team USA, along with J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Higashioka.

Former Dodger Trea Turner is also on Team USA, and Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel will also coach third.

First game: Saturday, March 11 vs. Great Britain, 6 p.m. PT

Canada

Pool C, Phoenix

Freddie Freeman had two hits in 11 at-bats during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, and drove in one of Canada’s three runs scored in pool play.

“We went 0-3 last time, so we’ll try and do a switcheroo here and win some games this time,” Freeman said at Saturday’s FanFest at Dodger Stadium.

First game: Sunday, March 12 vs. Great Britain, 12 p.m. PT

Mexico

Pool C, Phoenix

Julio Urías as a 20-year-old was in the designated pitcher pool for Mexico in 2017 but was not allowed by the Dodgers to pitch, so this will be his debut in the tournament. The reining National League ERA champion finished third in Cy Young voting last year, and is entering his final season before free agency.

Austin Barnes’ grandparents on his mother’s side were born in Mexico. This is his first World Baseball Classic. Barnes is the longest-tenured Dodgers position player, and has the longest continuous time on the team’s 40-man roster.

Former Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo is also on Team Mexico, and old friend Elmer Dessen’s is the team’s pitching coach.

First game: Saturday, March 11 vs. Colombia, 11:30 a.m. PT

Venezuela

Pool D, Miami

This would be the first World Baseball Classic for Miguel Rojas, who is listed on Venezuela’s roster but whether he plays remains to be seen. Rojas is coming off hand surgery in late January to remove a piece of bone between his thumb and index finger. He was just cleared by doctors to hit last week.

“If I’m not feeling 100 percent, I’m not going to go,” Rojas said Saturday. “It’s going to be me deciding with the organization what’s the best thing to do.”

Brusdar Graterol was mentioned Saturday as potentially on Venezuela’s roster, but he was not listed in Thursday’s release.

First game: Saturday, March 11 vs. Dominican Republic, 3 p.m. PT

Great Britain

Pool C, Phoenix

The incredible comeback season in 2022 for Trayce Thompson — .268/.364/.537, 153 wRC+, 13 home runs in 74 games after joining the Dodgers — continues into 2023 with his first appearance in the World Baseball Classic.

First game: Saturday, March 11 vs. United States, 6 p.m. PT

Israel

Pool D, Miami

Adam Kolarek is another first-timer in the World Baseball Classic. The left-hander, who pitched for the Dodgers in 2019 and 2020, is back with the team as a non-roster invitee in spring training this year. He’s in the designated pitcher pool for Israel, meaning he’s not on the active roster but is eligible to play if needed.

Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson is also on the team.

First game: Sunday, March 12 vs. Nicaragua, 9 a.m. PT

Panama

Pool A, Taichung

Jose Ramos, the now-22-year-old outfielder who hit .249/.339/.479 with 25 home runs between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes last year, will play for Panama in the World Baseball Classic.

First game: Wednesday, March 8 vs. Korea, 7 p.m. PT

Australia

Pool B, Tokyo

Liam Doolan, a 24-year-old right-hander signed by the Dodgers as a non-drafted free agent out of Tennessee Wesleyan last August, will pitch for Australia in the WBC.

First game: Wednesday, March 8 vs. Korea, 7 p.m. PT