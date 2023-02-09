ESPN ranks 10 Dodgers prospects in top 200 in MLB

Prospect season continues. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel unveiled his top 20 prospects for every team on Wednesday, and Keith Law at The Athletic will unveil his Dodgers list later in the week.

McDaniel’s top-100 list last week included five Dodgers, so the team’s top five was already known. But his team-specific lists went into greater detail, including expanding his MLB-wide ranking to 200.

The Dodgers ranked from six to 10 by McDaniel are all in his top 200:

6) Michael Busch (126th overall)

7) Nick Frasso (139th)

8) Andy Pages (143th)

9) Nick Nastrini (188th)

10) Emmet Sheehan (191st)

Busch, as was noted in last week’s top-100 list, has a rating of 50 future value, while seven through 10 are listed with a future value of 45+.

