Dodgers vs. Rangers spring training game information

The Dodgers on Wednesday make the short trip to Surprise to face the Rangers in the fifth Cactus League game of the spring training schedule.

Dustin May makes his first start of spring training for the Dodgers. Old friend Andrew Heaney starts on the mound for the Rangers, after the left-hander signed a two-year, $25-million contract with Texas over the winter.

Tim Neverett and Rick Monday along with reporter Kirsten Watson will call the game on SportsNet LA, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

Jose Mota, Pepe Yñiguez, and Fernando Valenzuela will call the Spanish-language radio broadcast on KTNQ 1020 AM, the final Spanish broadcast of the spring until the Freeway Series.

Game info