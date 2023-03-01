Dodgers notes: Gavin Lux out for the year, a James Outman breakout & MLB salary cap?

Gavin Lux tearing his MCL and news of his pending right knee surgery and missing the 2023 season dominated Tuesday in Dodgers camp. But here are some other recent stories around the team and in baseball.

R.J. Anderson at CBS Sports picked a breakout player for each MLB team, with the caveat of avoiding top prospects or established big leagers whenever possible. His pick for the Dodgers was James Outman.

“He’s a good athlete with a strong arm and above-average power potential,” Anderson wrote. “There’s a chance his whiff tendencies overwhelm his game. There’s also a chance that he provides everywhere but batting average, making him a solid center-field option.”

Evan Drellich at The Athletic analyzed the recent concurrent events of regional sports networks for over half of MLB teams nearing bankruptcy and the formation of an economic reform committee of league owners. A source told Drellich, “The whole idea is to basically come up with a system that gets to a salary cap. Rob [Manfred] didn’t lie by saying it has to do with the RSNs, dealing with the RSNs. Because these teams will lose more money and the disparity will get bigger. So they’re using that excuse to have a study committee.”

After ads for the upcoming movie ‘Creed III’ featured a boxing match at Dodger Stadium, Vince Guerrieri at Defector wrote about the first — and to date, only — time the venue hosted boxing. It was 1963, and among the fights was Sugar Ramos defeating Davey Moore, who suffered a head injury and died three days later.

“These are the true sounds of spring: the thwack of impacted maple, the puttering of a John Deere mower, mediocre country-pop escaping from stadium speakers, and Rich Hill cursing.” Jake Mintz at Fox Sports caught up with Rich Hill, at 43 next week the oldest player in MLB and now with the Pirates.