Dodgers farm system ranked 3rd in MLB by Baseball America

Baseball America unveiled their organizational talent rankings on Wednesday, with the Dodgers rated as the third-best farm system in the sport, behind only the Orioles and Diamondbacks.

Says Baseball America:

Another year, another loaded Dodgers system. Miguel Vargas is one of the best pure hitting prospects in the game, while the hard-throwing trio of Bobby Miller, Ryan Pepiot and Gavin Stone should make an impact for the club in 2023. Add punishing slugger Diego Cartaya and 2022 acquisitions Dalton Rushing (draft) and Josue De Paula (international), and it’s hard to find another system with more potential stars than the Dodgers.

Beyond the high-level prospects, including the six players Baseball America rated in the top 100 prospects in MLB, the Dodgers also have depth, with eleven players named to at least one national top-100 list.

Last year, Baseball America ranked the Dodgers the eighth-best system in the majors, and ninth prior to the 2021 season.

This year, the Dodgers were ranked the No. 1 farm system in baseball by Keith Law at The Athletic, and rated sixth by Kiley McDaniel at ESPN.

In other prospect rankings, MLB Pipeline is unveiling their top-30 lists for each team this week. Once the Dodgers list is out, we’ll have more on the composite team rankings from various national outlets.