Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

For the second consecutive Friday, the Dodgers and Angels face each other. This time the game is at Camelback Ranch.
Clayton Kershaw is making his first Cactus League start of the year, but he’s already stretched out fairly well, having pitched three innings last Sunday in a B game against the White Sox.
Also slated to pitch for the Dodgers on Friday is Andre Jackson, king of the three-inning save.
Left-hander Reid Detmers starts for the Angels.
Lineups
Wake up, it’s #KershawDay. pic.twitter.com/kvrBhDdrwe— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 10, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
- Stadium: Camelback Ranch
- Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)
