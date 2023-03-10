 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

For the second consecutive Friday, the Dodgers and Angels face each other. This time the game is at Camelback Ranch.

Clayton Kershaw is making his first Cactus League start of the year, but he’s already stretched out fairly well, having pitched three innings last Sunday in a B game against the White Sox.

Also slated to pitch for the Dodgers on Friday is Andre Jackson, king of the three-inning save.

Left-hander Reid Detmers starts for the Angels.

Lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
  • Stadium: Camelback Ranch
  • Time: 12:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

