World Baseball Classic pool play begins in Phoenix, Miami

After a few days of games in Taichung and Tokyo, the World Baseball Classic has games in the United States on Saturday, with pool play beginning in both Phoenix and Miami.

Julio Urías will start things off for Mexico (11:30 a.m. PT, Fox), which battles Colombia in its opening game of the tournament at Chase Field in Phoenix. Urías will be on five days rest since his last start, pitching four scoreless innings on Sunday against the White Sox at Camelback Ranch. So far this spring, Urías has allowed one run in 6⅔ innings, with five strikeouts and no walks.

Team USA also opens its tournament at Chase Field, battling Trayce Thompson and Great Britain in the nightcap (6 p.m. PT, Fox). Joe Davis, John Smoltz, and Ken Rosenthal are on the call for USA-Great Britain. Mookie Betts and Will Smith are on the United States roster, along with Dino Ebel as the team’s third base coach.

Both USA and Mexico are in Pool C.

In Pool D, played at loanDepot Park in Miami, includes Venezuela, with Dodgers outfielder David Peralta. Venezuela plays Dominican Republic on Saturday (4 p.m. PT, FS1).

Saturday’s WBC schedule

(all times PT)