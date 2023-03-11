USA vs. Great Britain World Baseball Classic game chat

Team USA opens its Pool C schedule in the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night, battling Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix. Three Dodgers are active on these rosters, with two starting.

Mookie Betts leads off and plays right field for the United States, who is the home team in this game. JT Realmuto starts at catchers, which means Will Smith is on the bench to open this game.

Trayce Thompson is in center field for Great Britain, batting second.

Great Britain vs. USA lineups!!! pic.twitter.com/q8ycZ5OKzt — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 12, 2023

Fox is televising the U.S. opener, with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the call along with reporter Ken Rosenthal. That crew also called the Pool C opener earlier Saturday, in which Colombia beat Mexico in 10 innings in a game that featured Julio Urías and Austin Barnes.

World Baseball Classic info