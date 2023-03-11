David Peralta leads Venezuela, Trayce Thompson homers for Great Britain

Dodgers outfielders David Peralta and Trayce Thompson provided the power for two night games Saturday night in the World Baseball Classic. Peralta drove in three runs to fuel Venezuela’s 5-1 win over the Dominican Republic in Pool D in Miami, while Thompson homered and doubled for Great Britain, who lost 6-2 to Team USA in Pool C in Phoenix.

Peralta doubled home two runs in the fourth inning, breaking a tie to knock out Sandy Alcantara, the reigning unanimous National League Cy Young Award winner. Two innings later, Peralta doubled again for an insurance run, this time against Padres right-hander Luis García.

DAVID PERALTA COMES UP CLUTCH



: DOM vs VEN on FS1 & the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/BxzfH4CPsZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2023

Peralta, who batted ninth and played right field for Venezuela, also walked and stole second base in the third inning at loanDepot Park in Miami.

It was the first win for Venezuela over the Dominican Republic in five meetings in the World Baseball Classic, previously losing to them in the 2006 (twice), 2013, and 2017 tournaments.

In the stateside nightcap at Chase Field in Phoenix, Team USA beat Great Britain as expected, but it was the Brits who struck first, thanks to Thompson.

Thompson, batting second for Great Britain and playing center field, hit the second pitch he saw from Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright over the left field wall for a quick 1-0 lead. Amid the celebration as Thompson got back to the dugout, his Great Britain teammates put a crown on his head and a royal mantle over his back.

GREAT BRITAIN SOLO HOMER!



Trayce Thompson gives his squad an early lead over USA!



: FOX and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/KYwvPpIyUq — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2023

Great Britain brings out the HR crown pic.twitter.com/zQgQ0eU1O5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 12, 2023

In the third inning, Thompson led off the frame with a double down the left field line. That was also hit off Wainwright, whom Thompson has never faced in a major league game.

But outside of Thompson’s home run, the only other Arial assault from Great Britain was from their plainer-than-plain uniforms.

Mookie Betts led off for Team USA and played right field on Saturday. He reached once in his five at-bats, with a fifth-inning single. He was stranded.

Up next

Thompson plays in the first Dodgers-related World Baseball Classic game on Sunday, as Great Britain plays Freddie Freeman and Canada (12 p.m. PT, FS1). Peralta and Venezuela take on Puerto Rico (4 p.m., FS1), while Betts, Will Smith and Team USA play Austin Barnes and Mexico on Sunday night (7 p.m., FS1).