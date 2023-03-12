Dodgers vs. Reds spring training game information

The Dodgers are in Goodyear to play the Reds on Sunday. Now that daylight savings time are upon us, Arizona is running on the same time as Los Angeles, meaning that today’s game is a 1:05 p.m. PT start instead of all the noon games over the last two weeks.

This is the second game between the Dodgers and Reds this spring, with Cincinnati winning at Camelback Ranch on February 28.

Dustin May starts for the Dodgers Sunday, making his third appearance of the Cactus League. The right-hander pitched three scoreless innings last Monday against the Padres.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

The television broadcast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

Game info