Freddie Freeman, Canada highlight Sunday World Baseball Classic schedule

Saturday saw Pool C open play in the World Baseball Classic, with Julio Urías starting and Austin Barnes collecting two hits in Mexico’s extra-inning loss to Colombia, David Peralta leading Venezuela over the Dominican Republic, and Trayce Thompson homering for Great Britain.

On Sunday, Freddie Freeman and Canada play their first game in Pool C, facing off with Trayce Thompson and Great Britain at noon PT, an FS1 telecast.

This is the second World Baseball Classic for Freeman, who played for Canada in 2017.

“We went 0-3 last time, so we’ll try and do a switcheroo here and win some games this time,” Freeman said back in February at Dodger Stadium.

The showcase game of the day, especially as it relates to the Dodgers, is Team USA against Mexico (7 p.m. PT, FS1), a game at Chase Field in Phoenix that is already sold out.

Sunday’s WBC schedule

All times PT