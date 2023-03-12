Dustin May is healthy and striking people out

Dustin May continued his solid spring training with four scoreless innings in Sunday’s Dodgers win over the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark.

May allowed only two singles and a walk, and struck out seven, the most by any Dodgers pitcher in a Cactus League game this year. Entering Sunday, only four other teammates had at least seven strikeouts all spring. May this spring has allowed only one run in 8⅔ innings, with a team-best 13 strikeouts and a team-best 36-percent strikeout rate.

Dustin mowing 'em down. pic.twitter.com/pnFeqVses6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 12, 2023

In an interview with Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA during the television broadcast, May said after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and returning to the Dodgers in August after a long rehab, the lower back tightness in September was a real bummer. But after a normal offseason, the right-hander came into spring healthy, and it shows.

“I’m in a very good spot, body-wise, so that’s the biggest thing I’ve been looking for over the last couple years, because I’ve been hurt,” May told Watson. “As long as I’m staying healthy through the spring and staying comfortable with my throws, we’re in a good spot.”

May is one of three Dodgers starters to pitch at least four innings this spring. Noah Syndergaard pitched into the fifth on Saturday, and Julio Urías pitched five innings in the World Baseball Classic. Clayton Kershaw, Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and Andre Jackson have all pitched three innings in a game, and there’s time enough left in spring training for three more outings for all of them.

The only other Dodgers starter not yet built up is Tony Gonsolin, whose left ankle sprain is likely to delay the start to his regular season.

“We just need Tony [Gonsolin] to come back from his ankle injury. He wasn’t very catlike that day,” May joked to Watson on the broadcast, and also said he told Gonsolin the same thing.

Power play

A five-run fifth inning provided the bulk of the offense for the Dodgers on Sunday, part of a game that saw Los Angeles hit three home runs and five doubles. James Outman, as you might have expected, joined in on the fun, hitting a two-run double. But a trio of other potential rookie teammates were instrumental as well.

Michael Busch hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. He’s on the 40-man roster, as is Jonny DeLuca, who homered and doubled in the game. Ryan Ward is not on the 40-man, but started for the second straight day on Sunday, this time at first base. Ward also doubled and homered. Sunday saw the first extra-base hits of the spring for all three of Busch, DeLuca, and Ward.

One inning, two homers. pic.twitter.com/UhWQaaAES3 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 12, 2023

Up next

The Dodgers are back at Camelback Ranch on Monday, hosting the Guardians (1:05 p.m., SportsNet LA). Michael Grove starts for Los Angeles.