Dodgers vs. Guardians spring training game information

The Dodgers host the Guardians at Camelback Ranch on Monday, the first of two games between these two teams this spring.

Eight days from now, the Dodgers and Guardians will play again in Goodyear, one of only two Dodgers games not on television this spring. That’s because March 21 is a split-squad day for Los Angeles, who also hosts the Giants that day at Camelback Ranch.

In this game on Monday, Michael Grove makes his fourth start of the spring, looking to build on his quest for the rotation spot with Tony Gonsolin unlikely to be ready for opening day.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

The television broadcast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

Game info