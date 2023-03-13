Michael Busch, Diego Cartaya among 9 Dodgers sent to minor league camp

The Dodgers made another round of roster cuts on Monday, sending nine players to minor league camp at Camelback Ranch.

Michael Busch, Diego Cartaya, Jorbit Vivas, Eddys Leonard, Jonny DeLuca and Andy Pages, who are on the 40-man roster, were optioned to the minors. Non-roster invitees Matt Andriese, Bobby Miller, and Jahmai Jones were reassigned to the minors.

Monday’s moves come seven days after nine players were sent to minor league camp on March 6. Last week’s cuts were pitcher heavy, with eight pitchers and one position player sent down. This week was the reverse, with two pitchers and seven position players sent down.

The moves come before Tuesday’s off day, and with minor league spring games expected to start this week. DeLuca, Leonard, and Pages were tied for the team lead with 13 games started in the Cactus League. Leonard homered on Monday, and DeLuca on Sunday, the first for both this spring.

Busch split his time between first base (seven games, including six starts) and second base (four games, three starts) this spring.

Options during spring training don’t count on the limit of five times a player can be optioned to the minors during the season.

Cartaya, the club’s top prospect and just 21 years old, did not start any games behind the plate this spring, but he played on each of the last six days with Will Smith and Austin Barnes gone at the World Baseball Classic. Cartaya has caught in five games in reserve this spring, and hit in four others, either as a designated hitter or pinch-hitter.

Miller, the Dodgers’ best pitching prospect, did not pitch in any games this spring, as the Dodgers are trying to manage his workload after increasing from 66⅓ innings in 2021 and 112⅓ innings last year. Dave Roberts said Friday that Miller would not pitch in any big league games this spring, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

On Monday, Miller talked with David Vassegh of Dodger Talk, and said that he’d begin throwing to hitters on Tuesday.

.@BMilled15 came to camp with a sore right pitching shoulder. Miller told @THEREAL_DV he “feels amazing right now” and will throw to hitters tomorrow.



Dodgers brought Miller to big league camp to monitor his workload and give him the experience to be around veteran pitchers. pic.twitter.com/DCDEXV9VZY — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) March 13, 2023

After these transactions, the Dodgers have 50 players in major league camp, though that also includes Gavin Lux, Alex Reyes, Daniel Hudson, and Tony Gonsolin, who aren’t yet on the injured list but aren’t expected to be ready by opening day.

Sixteen non-roster invitees remain in camp, including six pitchers and 10 position players.