World Baseball Classic Monday schedule includes USA vs. Canada

After very early Monday morning, both Pool A and Pool B will have concluded, putting the focus on Pool C in Phoenix and Pool D in Miami.

Both Mexico and Venezuela are off, with games scheduled in their respective pools on Tuesday and Wednesday. But that means no David Peralta and no Austin Barnes on Monday, as far as Dodgers players are concerned.

Monday’s headliner is Team USA vs. Canada at Chase Field in Phoenix (7 p.m., FS1), with the U.S. trying to rebound after Sunday night’s loss to Mexico. That’s a matchup of the Dodgers’ two best hitters — Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman — plus potentially their third-best hitter if Will Smith plays, though that seems unlikely after he caught Sunday night after J.T. Realmuto did so on Saturday.

Monday’s WBC schedule

All times PT