Dodgers notes: James Outman rakes, Jordan Yamamoto retires, Trevor Bauer to Japan

Before the Dodgers’ Monday afternoon game against the Guardians, a few morning news and notes.

James Outman is not in Monday’s starting lineup, but still managed to stand out, which is also a reminder that while game action is the most public-facing aspect of spring training, the majority of the work comes earlier in the day, before the games themselves.

Live BP at #Dodgers camp this morning— James Outman has gone deep off Daniel Hudson, Evan Phillips and now Caleb Ferguson — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 13, 2023

“Second time facing hitters in eight months and I’ve got to face Babe Ruth over here,” Daniel Hudson joked after being one of several to give up a homer to Outman in live BPs. https://t.co/R7bQ98bBXB — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 13, 2023

Yamamoto says goodbye

Jordan Yamamoto announced Monday that he’s retiring from baseball at age 26.

“It is crazy and only right that I end my career the same way it started. On a back field game in Arizona,” he wrote. “It’s poetry if you ask me.”

Yamamoto was a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp who signed with the team in January after dealing with shoulder injuries the last two seasons. He pitched in three Cactus League games this season, before getting reassigned to minor league camp last Monday.

On to the next chapter… pic.twitter.com/Jemayy8Ic1 — Jordan Yamamoto (@jyamaz50) March 13, 2023

Headed to Japan

Trevor Bauer, released by the Dodgers in January after his 194-game suspension under league’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy was finalized, found a new team, though not in the majors. Bauer reportedly signed a one-year contract worth about $3 million with the Yokohama BayStars, per a report from Sankei Sports.

Because Bauer didn’t sign with another MLB team, the Dodgers remain liable for the $22.5 million remaining on his contract for this season. For competitive balance tax purposes, Bauer will count as roughly $23.95 million in 2023. Should he sign with an MLB team later this season, any major league salary (or pro-rated portion thereof) would be deducted from the Dodgers’ onus.