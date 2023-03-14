World Baseball Classic schedule includes Mexico-Great Britain, Venezuela-Nicaragua

The penultimate day of pool play in the World Baseball Classic features three games featuring Dodgers players.

Team USA is off Tuesday, after a blowout of Canada that ended in just seven innings thanks to the mercy rule. The game did give us this moment of Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman at first base.

Coupled with Great Britain’s upset of Colombia on Monday, Team USA (2-1) now has a much clearer path to the quarterfinals. If the United States beats Colombia on Wednesday, they will advance.

Puerto Rico is also off on Tuesday, which gives them another day to fully celebrate a literal perfect game, including old friend José De Léon recording the first 17 outs before reaching the tournament pitch limit for pool play. That game ended on the mercy rule, too, with a walk-off in the bottom of the eighth.

The most Dodgers-centric game of Tuesday is Great Britain (1-2) vs. Mexico (1-1) in the nightcap, with Trayce Thompson facing Austin Barnes at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Things start in Miami, with David Peralta and Venezuela (2-0) looking to continue their romp through Pool D with a game against Nicaragua. Freeman and Canada (1-1) take on Colombia (1-1) at noon.

Tuesday WBC schedule

All times PT

9 a.m.: Nicaragua vs. Venezuela (FS2)

David Peralta

12 p.m.: Canada vs. Colombia (FS2)

Freddie Freeman

4 p.m.: Israel vs. Dominican Republic (FS1)

7 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Mexico (FS1)

Trayce Thompson, Austin Barnes