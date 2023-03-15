Dodgers vs. Rockies spring training game information

The Dodgers’ first game against the Rockies this spring comes in their 18th game on the Cactus League schedule, hosting Colorado at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles also plays Colorado next Monday night at Salt River Fields.

Clayton Kershaw starts this game for the Dodgers, making his second Cactus League appearance of the spring.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

No radio broadcast for this one.

Game info