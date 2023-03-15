Freddie Freeman back in Dodgers camp after hamstring injury, expected to be ready for opening day

Freddie Freeman was back in Dodgers camp on Wednesday, one day after he left the World Baseball Classic with tightness in his right hamstring.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Camelback Ranch that Freeman’s hamstring injury was mild, and that the first baseman is not in jeopardy of missing opening day. In fact, Roberts said, Freeman is expected to resume playing Cactus League games soon, perhaps by this weekend.

Freddie Freeman said Opening Day is NOT in doubt #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) March 15, 2023

Roberts on how this might affect Freeman's readiness for Opening Day: "I don’t think that’s a concern at all. I think he’ll be in a game sooner than we all expect actually." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 15, 2023

Freeman left Canada’s World Baseball Classic game against Colombia on Tuesday after just three innings, feeling tightness on his right hamstring after his second at-bat.

As expected, Freeman was not available for Canada’s Pool C finale against Mexico on Wednesday, which was the Dodgers’ decision, Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt told reporters on Wednesday morning at Chase Field.

“He’s out of this tournament for now,” Whitt said. “The Dodgers decided that — he’s over in camp right now getting looked at by the doctors and training staff. He’ll miss today’s game, obviously.”

This was the second World Baseball Classic for Freeman, who also played for Canada in 2017.

Starting at first base for the Dodgers in their Wednesday night game against the Rockies is non-roster infielder Devin Mann, a 26-year-old who last year hit .264/.380/.464 with 16 home runs and 21 doubles between Double-A Tulsa and Triple-A Oklahoma City.