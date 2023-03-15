Dodgers vs. Rockies canceled by rain

Wednesday’s Dodgers game against the Rockies has been canceled due to rain. The news only came approximately a couple of hours before first pitch, but this looked like the likely scenario for much of the afternoon. In fact, well over an hour before, the Padres and Guardians had their matchup canceled, which would be taking place only 11 miles away from Camelback Ranch.

Tonight was supposed to be the second outing for Clayton Kershaw, as the left-hander gears up for the season after not being able to participate in the World Baseball Classic.

According to the organization, the plan is for Kershaw to then take the ball for Thursday night’s game against the Rangers. As far as Noah Syndergaard, the original starter for that match, it remains to be seen if he will piggyback off Kershaw, or get pushed back a day.

If #Dodgers don't play tonight, Clayton Kershaw would start Thursday's night game vs. Rangers and team would have to do "some gymnastics" to get Thurs starter Noah Syndergaard his IP also — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 15, 2023

For context, the last time Kershaw pitched, tossing three innings while allowing five hits and three runs against the Angels, the left-hander moved for some extra work in the ‘pen, and Dave Roberts piggybacked him with Andre Jackson, another starter, who also went three innings, scoreless in his case.

Kershaw and the Dodgers will face another familiar face that now wears the Rangers blue, in right-hander Jon Gray, as the former Rockies pitcher heads into his second season with Texas.

Thursday’s game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., pacific time.

Tony Gonsolin’s health update

At this point, it is still very unclear when the Dodgers will get back Tony Gonsolin, and the plan is to proceed without him for the first few weeks of the season, but the right-hander is progressing in his rehab.