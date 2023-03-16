How Dodgers did in pool play at the World Baseball Classic

Of the nine Dodgers players to take part in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, six advanced to the quarterfinal round, thanks to Venezuela, Mexico, Team USA, and Australia finishing among the top two teams in their respective regions. Here’s how every Dodger did during pool play in the WBC.

Venezuela was one of only two undefeated teams in pool play, winning all four games in a stacked Pool D in Miami. Japan also won its four games in Pool B in Tokyo earlier in the week. For Venezuela, Dodgers outfielder David Peralta doubled twice, drove in four runs, and reached base in seven of his 13 trips to the plate.

Peralta started three of four games, and played in all four. His three starts were in left field, and he also played the final five innings of Wednesday’s game in right field.

Mookie Betts had two hits and scored twice in Wednesday’s win over Colombia that clinched a berth into the quarterfinals. Though there was talk of Betts playing some second base in addition to his outfield duties, he played exclusively right field during pool play. Betts played every inning but one of the first four games, only missing the final inning of Team USA’s mercy-rule blowout of Canada on Monday.

Will Smith caught two of the four games so far for Team USA, and scored a run in both games, including a home run on Sunday. It was one of four home runs for the U.S. in pool play.

Team USA will play Venezuela on Saturday in the next round.

Julio Urías was electric in his first start for Mexico on Saturday, retiring his first 12 batters faced, striking out six, before allowing three straight extra-base hit and three runs in the fifth. Urías will likely pitch Pool C-winner Mexico’s quarterfinal game on Friday against Puerto Rico, the runner-up in Pool D.

Austin Barnes caught three of the four pool games for Mexico, hit a double, stole a base (off Smith!) and reached base in half of his 14 trips to the plate.

Freddie Freeman started Canada’s first three games and batted second in each one before leaving Tuesday’s game with right hamstring tightness.

Jose Ramos, the 22-year-old outfielder who hit .249/.339/.479 with 25 home runs between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes in 2022, hit cleanup in all four games for Panama in Pool A, playing center field. Ramos led his team in hits (five) and runs scored (five), stole a base, and hit one of two Panama home runs in the tournament.

Ramos was rated among the top-20 Dodgers prospects by Baseball Prospectus, FanGraphs, and The Athletic, with the latter rating the outfielder as the No. 11 prospect in the organization.

Right-hander Liam Doolan, a non-drafted free agent out of Tennessee Wesleyan signed last year by the Dodgers, allowed a run in his lone inning for Australia in Pool B, walking two and striking out two. Australia advanced to the quarterfinals, but were eliminated Wednesday by Cuba. Doolan did not pitch in that game.