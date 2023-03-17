World Baseball Classic: Julio Urías & Mexico take on Puerto Rico

Julio Urías is back on the mound, starting for Mexico Friday night in their World Baseball Classic quarterfinal matchup against the Puerto Rico at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Urías is pitching on five days rest, after throwing 62 pitches in five innings, allowing three runs last Saturday in Mexico’s WBC opener against Colombia, which they lost in extra innings, but won their next three games to win Pool C.

Julio Urías spring starts Date Opponent IP Pitches Date Opponent IP Pitches Feb 28 Reds 2⅔ 41 Mar 5 White Sox 4 49 Mar 11 Colombia 5 62 Mar 16 Puerto Rico TBD TBD

That outing for Urías was tops among Dodgers pitchers this spring in length and pitch count at the time, though Noah Syndergaard since matched the innings in a B game, and Clayton Kershaw threw 74 pitches Thursday. Urías remains pretty much right in line with his progression this spring. The left-hander threw 49 pitches in four innings in his last spring start for the Dodgers, on March 5 against the White Sox, before leaving for the WBC.

Austin Barnes caught three of four games for Mexico in Pool C, and reached base in seven of his 14 plate appearances. He’s expected to catch Friday night against Puerto Rico, who was the runner-up in Pool D.

Marcus Stroman starts on the mound for Puerto Rico.

The winner of this quarterfinal matchup will advance to the semifinals, to play Japan on Monday night.

Game info