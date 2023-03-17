Julio Urías rocked in 1st, but Austin Barnes helps Mexico rally to advance in World Baseball Classic

Julio Urías allowed four runs in the first inning, but Mexico chipped away, ultimately rallying for three runs in the seventh to beat Puerto Rico 5-4 in the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday night at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes had two hits in the game, including a double to start the seventh inning, the beginning of a three-run rally to give Mexico the lead.

Mexico is moving on. Congratulations Julio and Austin! pic.twitter.com/nj7L2lOnPB — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) March 18, 2023

Barnes also singled in the fifth, helping along a rally that scored a run to cut Puerto Rico’s lead to 4-3.

In four games during the World Baseball Classic, Barnes has reached base nine times in 18 plate appearances, hitting .357 (5-for-14).

Urías needed 29 pitches to get through the opening inning, allowing three hits and a walk. The last two hits were home runs on consecutive pitches, first a two-run shot by Javier Báez, followed by a blast to center field by Eddie Rosario, looking every bit like the NLCS MVP who hit .560 in eliminating the Dodgers in 2021.

JAVY!!!!!



Javier Báez goes deep and Puerto Rico has Miami rocking!! pic.twitter.com/EQ6KrhTyXm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2023

BACK TO BACK HOME RUNS ON CONSECUTIVE PITCHES!



This time it was Eddie Rosario!! pic.twitter.com/49SLH3pgLu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 17, 2023

After the early damage, Urías was able to calm things down, allowing only a double and single over the next three scoreless innings. The left-hander finished his night with four strikeouts in four innings, but also four runs allowed, throwing 60 pitches.

Those 60 pitches mean that Urías can’t pitch for the rest of the WBC — even if the Dodgers would have allowed it — with tournament rules requiring four days of rest after any outing of 50 pitches or more.

Urías in his two WBC starts allowed seven runs in nine innings, with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

With the win, Mexico will play Japan in a semifinal matchup Monday night. The WBC championship game is Tuesday night.

Up next

The last quarterfinal comes on Saturday night in Miami, with Team USA playing undefeated Venezuela (4 p.m. PT, Fox). The winner of that game will face Cuba in the semifinal on Sunday.