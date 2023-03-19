USA takes on Cuba in first World Baseball Classic semifinal

The World Baseball Classic semifinals are upon us, with 20 teams whittled down to four in the international tournament. Up first on Sunday is the United States taking on Cuba at loanDepot Park in Miami.

Team USA earned a berth in the final four with a thrilling win over Venezuela on Saturday night, with former Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner turning the tide with an eighth-inning grand slam.

Cuba was one of five teams to finish 2-2 in Pool A in Taiwan, and by allowing only 15 runs in four games was declared the winner of the pool by tiebreaker. Cuba then beat Australia 4-3 on Wednesday morning in the quarterfinals in Tokyo.

During the World Baseball Classic, Cuba has outscored its opponents 29-18 in five games, winning three. Team USA is 4-1, outscoring its opponents 35-23.

Adam Wainwright starts for the U.S. on Sunday, with Roenis Elías on the mound for Cuba.

The other semifinal is Monday, with Austin Barnes and Mexico battling Japan. Julio Urías threw 60 pitches in Friday’s comeback win over Puerto Rico, and by rest rules is no longer available to pitch in the tournament.

The championship game in the World Baseball Classic is Tuesday night.

Game info