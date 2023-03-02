Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks spring training game information

The Dodgers host the Diamondbacks at Camelback Ranch on Thursday, the seventh spring training game for Los Angeles. It’s the third of 16 games for the Dodgers this spring at Camelback Ranch.

Michael Grove makes his second start of the spring for the Dodgers. Ryne Nelson is on the mound to begin things for Arizona.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, which will be simulcast on AM 570 radio. Kirsten Watson is also on-site in Arizona, reporting. MLB Network will also carry the game, though that telecast will be blacked out in the local markets.

SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

Thursday is the first game of the spring without a Spanish-language radio broadcast for the Dodgers, with that crew returning to KTNQ 1020 AM for the Freeway Series from March 26-28 in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Game info