Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger

After a busy weekend of watching Gavin Stone strike out eight in only three innings, and first spring training home runs this year for J.D. Martinez, Miguel Vargas, and Chris Taylor, and all the World Baseball Classic action, let’s catch up on other Dodgers and MLB news to begin the week.

While the left ankle sprain that will land Tony Gonsolin on the injured list to start the season is certainly frustrating, the Dodgers right-hander has worked all offseason and during spring training to try to handle the long season and finish strong, unlike his recent history. Gonsolin told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, “I had a better understanding of what I was preparing for, just kind of figuring out the routine, the day-to-day routine and being able to build my body up in a way to withstand the innings load.”

One theme from those around Dodgers camp this spring has been how most expect Max Muncy to rebound this year. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register wrote about Muncy’s spring, and included this quote from manager Dave Roberts: “This is as good as I’ve seen Max – body and mind – since he first came over here. It really is. And a lot of that is because he’s healthy and he’s just happy. And he’s hungry because last year, the sum of the season isn’t who he is and he’s determined to prove that.”

When the Dodgers played the Cubs on Friday in Mesa, it was their first time facing former MVP and All-Star Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered in November. Fabian Ardaya wrote about the reunion at The Athletic, including this from Roberts on Bellinger, who walked and hit a two-run triple in Friday’s game: “I wish we could have done more to support him and get some more consistency for him. But our hope is that the change of scenery will kind of tap into something that’s already in there that we know. I’ll always root for Cody.”

Negro Leagues players and teams are included in MLB The Show 23 video game. Shakeia Taylor at the Chicago Tribune wrote about the process of making that partnership happen.