Dodgers vs. Rockies game chat

By Craig Minami
MLB: Spring Training-Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Dodger outfielder and Team Venezuela member David Peralta returns from his participation in the World Baseball Classic tonight. Peralta played in five games, hitting .357/.471/.500 in 17 plate appearances.

Right-handed pitcher Taylor Scott makes his seventh Spring Training appearance for the Dodgers tonight. In each of his prior six appearances, Scott has pitched one inning.

Other pitching probables for the Dodgers include Evan Phillips, Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia, Victor Gonzalez, Tyler Cyr and Adam Kolarek.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Rockies
  • Stadium: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (simulcast)

