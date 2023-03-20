Dodgers vs. Rockies game chat

New Dodger outfielder and Team Venezuela member David Peralta returns from his participation in the World Baseball Classic tonight. Peralta played in five games, hitting .357/.471/.500 in 17 plate appearances.

Right-handed pitcher Taylor Scott makes his seventh Spring Training appearance for the Dodgers tonight. In each of his prior six appearances, Scott has pitched one inning.

Other pitching probables for the Dodgers include Evan Phillips, Caleb Ferguson, Alex Vesia, Victor Gonzalez, Tyler Cyr and Adam Kolarek.

Game info