Tony Gonsolin sprained his left ankle, will miss start of 2023 season

Tony Gonsolin sprained his left ankle during morning drills on the backfields at Camelback Ranch on March 6, and will miss the start of the 2023 season.

Gonsolin is coming off of a dream season that saw him post a 2.14 ERA in 24 starts, go 16-1, and pitched in the All-Star Game for the first time. But he also missed the six weeks at the end of the regular season with a right forearm strain.

The Dodgers avoided salary arbitration with Gonsolin in January, signing the pitcher for two years and $6.65 million.

The ankle injury in camp, plus the time missed while recovering, essentially put Gonsolin back near square one in terms of building up arm strength in preparation for the regular season. In Gonsolin’s one Cactus League start this year, he threw 41 pitches in 2⅓ innings on March 3 against the Angels.

With Gonsolin not yet ready for the start of the season, a rotation spot opened up, with Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, and Andre Jackson all in the mix to make starts for the Dodgers to open the season.