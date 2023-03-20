Dodger Notes: David Peralta, Daniel Hudson, Gavin Stone

Perhaps with the Dodgers playing split-squad games tomorrow afternoon, the Dodgers travelled with bullpen arms and few starting position players for Monday night’s game against the Rockies.

Or this is to be expected when you are in Arizona for over a month now.

The Rockies scored two runs off Caleb Ferguson and another against Alex Vesia. Then they tacked on two runs in the eighth inning and that was enough for a 5-1 win.

The Dodgers had one true threat to score. That was in the seventh inning when the Dodgers loaded the bases with no outs. However, J.D. Martinez hit a foul pop-up down the left-field line and that turned into a double play.

The Dodgers would push across a single run in the ninth inning but that was it for them.

Here was a Dodger highlight, right-hander Jake Pilarski pitched a scoreless seventh inning that was punctuated by this heater.

Peralta had a blast playing in the World Baseball Classic

Outfielder David Peralta played for Team Venezuela and it wasn’t his success at the plate that caused his excitement for the event.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya spoke to Peralta prior to tonight’s game.

David Peralta is back from the WBC. Called it “unbelievable” and raved about the atmosphere.



“I’m loud,” he said, “and I couldn’t (even) hear myself.”



Rehab for Daniel Hudson going slowly

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson told the media today that his knee currently going slow. Mike DiGiovanna from the Los Angeles Times note Hudson’s current status, “We’re trying to evaluate it right now to see where we’re at,” said Hudson, who is expected to close games for the Dodgers. “We haven’t really made any decisions on what the next step is. We’re just trying to map some stuff out … on when I can get back into games.”

Hudson said the current plans are for him to stay in Arizona for extended spring training when the Dodgers break camp this weekend.

Spend two minutes with Dodger pitching prospect Gavin Stone

Up next

The Dodgers have split squad day on Tuesday afternoon. Both games will start at 1:05 p.m. PDT. The Giants will play the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch and you can see this game on SportsNet LA. The second squad will travel to Goodyear to play the Guardians. That game will not be televised.