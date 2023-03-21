Dodgers spring training split-squad games vs. Giants & Guardians

The Dodgers have their final split-squad day of spring training on Tuesday, playing two games at the same time. They host the Giants at Camelback Ranch, and head to Goodyear to play the Guardians. Both games start at 1:05 p.m.

For Dodgers vs. Giants, Tim Neverett and Rick Monday will call the game on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. The television broadcast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

While Dodgers vs. Cleveland is not on television, the game is available locally on WTAM in Cleveland, which is also included in MLB AtBat.

Split-squad info