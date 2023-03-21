Dodgers send pitchers Gavin Stone, Jake Reed, Adam Kolarek to minor league camp

The Dodgers on Tuesday made their third round of roster cuts this spring training, sending three non-roster pitchers to minor league camp. Right-handers Gavin Stone and Jake Reed, and left-hander Adam Kolarek were reassigned to the other side of Camelback Ranch.

Stone wowed this spring, picking up right where he left off last season, when he won the Branch Rickey Award as the Dodgers minor league pitcher of the year after posting a 1.48 ERA across three levels with a 33.9-percent strikeout rate.

In four Cactus League appearances, Stone struck out 14 of his 27 batters faced, allowing no runs in 6⅔ innings. That included an electric performance Sunday, striking out eight A’s in just three innings, after which manager Dave Roberts said on SportsNet LA, “I think it’s a certainty we’re going to see him at some point this year.”

“I just focus on throwing strikes. I feel like if I do that, things will play out in my favor,” Stone told Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA on Monday. “That’s really I was thinking out there, and that’s my mentality every time I go out.

With these moves, the Dodgers have 47 players remaining in big league camp, including 23 pitchers and 24 position players.

But it’s effectively 43 players in camp, as Gavin Lux, Alex Reyes, Tony Gonsolin, and Daniel Hudson will all open the season on the injured list but haven’t yet been placed on the IL.

Thirteeen non-roster invitees remain in camp, including three pitchers and 10 position players.