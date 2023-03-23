Fox & FS1 2023 baseball schedule includes 8 Dodgers games

Fox Sports on Thursday announced its 2023 schedule, including exclusive Saturday broadcasts on Fox plus several telecasts on FS1. The Dodgers thus far have six games set for Fox and two more on FS1.

The first such Saturday game on Fox for the Dodgers comes on May 13 at home against the Padres, a 4:15 p.m. PT start as part of Fox’s ‘Baseball Night in America.’ There are five other Dodgers games scheduled for Fox on Saturdays known at this point:

May 20 at Cardinals, 4:15 p.m. PT

June 3 vs. Yankees, 4:15 p.m. PT

June 24 vs. Astros, 4:15 p.m. PT

July 1 at Royals, 4:15 p.m. PT

July 15 at Mets, 4:15 p.m. PT

Fox Saturday broadcasts are exclusive, which means no SportsNet LA for these games. FS1 broadcasts are not exclusive, nor are they blacked out locally, which means two TV options for the following games:

Saturday, April 29 vs. Cardinals, 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 at Padres, 5:40 p.m.

There are open dates later in the season, especially in September. But for now, at least these eight games will be televised by either Fox or FS1.