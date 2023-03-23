Dodgers sent non-roster invitees Tyler Cyr & Devin Mann to minor league camp

The Dodgers continued the slow trickle of roster cuts as they inch closer to opening day. After Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks, non-roster invitees Tyler Cyr and Devin Mann were reassigned to minor league camp.

With news this morning of James Outman making the opening day roster, the 13 position players for March 30 are set, including non-roster outfielder Jason Heyward. That means only pitching decisions remain.

Technically, after sending Cyr and Mann to minor league camp, the Dodgers have 40 players remaining in major league camp. But with Gavin Lux, Alex Reyes, Tony Gonsolin, Daniel Hudson, and Jimmy Nelson set to open the year on the injured list, that means there are really 35 players left.

Non-roster position players Bradley Zimmer, Steven Duggar, Luke Williams, Drew Avans, and Hunter Feduccia are still in camp, but again, with the position players set for opening day, we’re effectively down to 30 players.

That leaves 17 pitchers for 13 roster spots, so four more cuts are coming in the next week.

The final spot in the starting rotation is between Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove. It’s likely the other opens the season in Triple-A, though let’s table that for a moment.

Evan Phillips, Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol, Alex Vesia, Caleb Ferguson, and Shelby Miller are locks in the bullpen. Take away the four non-Pepiot/Grove starters, we’re down to five, maybe six pitchers for two bullpen spots: