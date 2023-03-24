Dodgers 2023 national television broadcast schedule

Here’s a look at the Dodgers games during the 2023 season that will be televised or streamed nationally.

We’ll update this as new games are added, but to date we have ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ games for roughly the first two and a half months of the season, Fox Saturday games for the bulk of the year save for some open dates later in the season, Apple TV+ and TBS broadcasts through the end of June, plus Peacock broadcasts for the entire season.

Apple TV+ games on Friday night are exclusive, meaning no local broadcast on SportsNet LA. Same goes for Fox on Saturday, Peacock on Sunday morning, and ESPN on Sunday night. YouTube games are in the middle of the week and also exclusive, but that schedule isn’t out yet.

As of now, the Dodgers have at least 10 games that won’t be shown on SportsNet LA this regular season — six Saturday Fox games, two ESPN Sunday night games, and one each on Apple TV+ and Peacock.

Games on FS1 aren’t exclusive but also aren’t blacked out locally, so in the case of the Dodgers games on April 29 against the Cardinals and August 5 at the Padres, those games will be available to watch in Los Angeles on SportsNet LA and FS1.

TBS games on Tuesdays are generally unavailable locally, but the network has limited ability to make games available in local markets. The Dodger-Angels game on June 20, for instance, won’t be blacked out in the Los Angeles and Anaheim markets.