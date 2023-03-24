Dodgers set starting rotation order, Clayton Kershaw starts third game

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Friday morning on Friday morning at Camelback Ranch revealed to reporters the rotation order to open the season.

Julio Urías was announced Friday as the opening day starter, the first such start of his career. Urías starts Thursday night, March 30 at Dodger Stadium against Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks.

The rest of the rotation stays in the current order of the spring schedule. Dustin May, who starts Saturday’s getaway day came against the Royals at Camelback Ranch, will start the second game of the regular season, followed by Clayton Kershaw, Noah Syndergaard, and the fifth starter.

Roberts told reporters one of the reasons Kershaw isn’t starting the second game, right after Urías, is to break up the two left-handers in the rotation, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times and Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

The fifth starter battle is, as expected, between Ryan Pepiot and Michael Grove. The decision has been made and the pitchers were informed, but Roberts would not reveal that information just yet. From Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, as well as the other beat reporters:

Roberts said decision has been made between Pepiot and Grove and players have been informed. Would not tell us. — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) March 24, 2023

Oh, and about the four pitching cuts the Dodgers still need to make to finalize their opening day roster, at least one decision has already been made, per Toribio:

#Dodgers manager Dave Roberts also had high praise for Wander Suero, who has had a sneaky good camp. Suero isn’t in the mix for Opening Day, but Roberts said he expects the right-hander to make an impact at some point this season. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) March 24, 2023

It should be noted that last season both Yency Almonte and Reyes Moronta were in camp in spring on minor league deals and eventually joined the bullpen. Almonte pitched in 33 games for the Dodgers, and Moronta pitched in 22, though with varying levels of success.

Remember, it’s a long season.