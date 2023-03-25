Dodgers send Steven Duggar, Bradley Zimmer, Wander Suero to minors camp

The Dodgers made a few more roster cuts after the final game of the Arizona portion of their spring training schedule on Saturday, reassigning pitcher Wander Suero and outfielders Bradley Zimmer and Steven Duggar to minor league camp.

Though the opening day roster has essentially already been decided, with the 13 position players set as well as 13 pitchers, there remains a few more moves to make to finalize the roster.

After Saturday’s cuts, the Dodgers still have 35 players remaining in big league camp.

Five of those players — Gavin Lux, Tony Gonsolin, Daniel Hudson, Jimmy Nelson, and Alex Reyes — will be placed on the injured list to begin the season.

That leaves four more roster cuts left to make.

Five non-roster invitees are still in camp. Outfielder Jason Heyward, who made the team, will need to be added to the roster before opening day.

The other four remaining are pitcher Tayler Scott, who leads the team with nine games pitched this spring, outfielder Drew Avans, who leads the team with 22 games played, catcher Hunter Feduccia, who led the team in innings caught during Cactus League play, and utility man Luke Williams.

Zimmer and Duggar were two veteran, defense-first outfielders among Dodgers non-roster invitees. Duggar played the corner spots this spring, starting 10 games, and hit .200/.327/.300. Zimmer played all three outfield spots in Cactus League play, starting five times, and hit .250/.385/.313.

Suero struck out eight and walked none in his eight Cactus League appearances, allowing three runs (only one earned run) in 7⅔ innings.