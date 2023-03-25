Dodger notes: Dustin May has longest outing in spring training

The Dodgers lost their Cactus League finale at Camelback Ranch today by a 6-3 score to Kansas City Royals. Penciled in as the second starter in the rotation, Dustin May pitched 5⅔ innings, which is the longest outing for any Dodger starting pitcher so far this spring. May allowed 6 hits and 4 runs (3 earned) while striking out 4.

Michael Busch had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with his second home run this spring.

Old friend Zack Greinke had a solid outing for the Royals, he pitched 5⅓ innings and allowed 5 hits and 2 runs.

Ryan Pepiot looks forward to making Opening Day roster

According to Jack Harris of the LA Times, right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot didn’t know what to expect when he was called into manager Dave Roberts on Friday.

“I walked in there, kind of somber, kind of played it down,” Pepiot said. “I was like, I’ve been in this room before.”

Pepiot was told that he had made the roster and that he will start on April 3rd against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

“It was very surreal,” Pepiot said. “Lifelong dream. Very excited. Very humbled.”

Up next

The Dodgers return to Southern California to begin the Freeway Series on Sunday. The first game of the three-game set against the Angels will be at Dodger Stadium with the final two games of Spring Training in Anaheim on Monday and Tuesday. First pitch will be at 6:10 p.m. and it will be on SportsNet LA and also on KLAC Radio 570 AM.