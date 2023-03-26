Dodgers vs. Angels spring training Freeway Series information

The Dodgers are back home to face the Angels in the Freeway Series, starting with Sunday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and concluding on Monday and Tuesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The very first Freeway Series matchup wasn’t even called that at all, mostly because both the Dodgers and Angels played in the same ballpark. On April 2, 1962, in the Angels’ second year of existence and just eight days before Dodger Stadium opened, the Dodgers stopped in the great city of Palm Springs on their way back from Vero Beach to play an exhibition against the Angels.

The Angels won that first exhibition game between the two teams, 6-5 in walk-off fashion. The Angels have the upper hand in the spring training version of the Freeway Series, going 74-57-5 against their Interstate 5 cohorts, including 37-25-2 in Anaheim.

With the Dodgers roster essentially set, this series is more about getting reps for the regular season. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman plan to play all three games, for instance, and the starting pitchers for games three through five of the season will start against the Angels.

Clayton Kershaw makes his final spring tuneup in the opener in Los Angeles, followed by Noah Syndergaard and Ryan Pepiot in Anaheim.

Shohei Ohtani starts opening day for the Angels so he won’t pitch during the Freeway Series, but he’ll be the designated hitter for all three games, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.

Freeway Series info