Dodgers notes: Dustin May pitches deep, Andre Jackson turns things around

The Dodgers left Arizona after Saturday’s game against the Royals, during which Dustin May delivered the longest outing by a pitcher on the team this spring training. After yesterday’s roster moves, they head home with 35 players technically still in big league camp, though five of those players are headed for the injured list.

There’s still the matter of four more cuts plus officially adding non-roster invitee Jason Heyward to the roster to finalize things.

But as we wait for the Freeway Series against the Angels, here are some stories to tide you over.

Andre Jackson overcame his Triple-A struggles last year to earn a spot in this year’s opening day bullpen. Through the end of June 2022, Jackson with Oklahoma City had more walks (37) than strikeouts (30) to go with a 6.34 ERA. He told Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic, “That was the worst half of a season I’ve ever had.”

Max Muncy told Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, “You have a bad year, and suddenly no one thinks you’re a good player anymore. So I feel like I have a lot to prove this year, and I like it that way. That’s how it’s been my whole career.”

MLB Pipeline ranked the Dodgers farm system as second-best in the majors, behind only the Orioles.

After testing PitchCom during spring training, Major league Baseball approved use of the device for pitchers to use to call their own pitches during the regular season. Among the details of allowed use of PitchCom, from Ronald Blum at Associated Press:

MLB will provide each team at least three transmitters, 12 receivers and two charging cases. Teams may not be have more than three transmitters or 12 receivers at any time. Up to five receivers may be used on the field by a defensive team at any time. Batters and runners can’t use the device.

Among the 10 umpires promoted by Major League Baseball to full-time status in January was Malachi Moore, who grew up in Compton and played at the MLB Youth Academy there. Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times has Moore’s story.

A new episode of the Three-Inning Save podcast is out, in which we make predictions for the 2023 season and pick our favorite hot dog toppings.