Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

The games still don’t count just yet, but they are in major league stadiums now. The Dodgers are back home for one night, playing the Angels on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium, before the Freeway Series moves to Anaheim for the final two games.

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers, with left-hander Tucker Davidson going for the Angels.

Other Dodgers scheduled to pitch in this one are Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte, Phil Bickford, and Shelby Miller.

Dodgers-Angels lineups Angels Pos Dodgers Pos Angels Pos Dodgers Pos Ward LF Betts RF Trout CF Freeman (L) 1B Ohtani (L) DH Martinez DH Drury 1B Muncy (L) 3B Renfroe RF Taylor LF Rengifo (S) 2B Thompson CF Urshela SS Vargas 2B O'Hoppe C Rojas SS Jackson 3B Barnes C

Game info