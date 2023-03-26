 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Angels game chat

By Eric Stephen
Dodger Stadium before the Freeway Series opener between the Dodgers and Angels, on March 26, 2023
Dodger Stadium before the Freeway Series opener between the Dodgers and Angels, on March 26, 2023
The games still don’t count just yet, but they are in major league stadiums now. The Dodgers are back home for one night, playing the Angels on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium, before the Freeway Series moves to Anaheim for the final two games.

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers, with left-hander Tucker Davidson going for the Angels.

Other Dodgers scheduled to pitch in this one are Brusdar Graterol, Yency Almonte, Phil Bickford, and Shelby Miller.

Dodgers-Angels lineups

Angels Pos Dodgers Pos
Ward LF Betts RF
Trout CF Freeman (L) 1B
Ohtani (L) DH Martinez DH
Drury 1B Muncy (L) 3B
Renfroe RF Taylor LF
Rengifo (S) 2B Thompson CF
Urshela SS Vargas 2B
O'Hoppe C Rojas SS
Jackson 3B Barnes C
Clayton Kershaw vs. Tucker Davidson on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. Angels
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA; Bally Sports West (Angels), MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

