The Dodgers year in and year out have ranked as one of the top teams in all of baseball, both offensively and on the pitching side. After losing notable hitters including Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers enter with a new band of batters looking to prove themselves once again as one of the game’s most feared lineups.

Having a lineup consist of players at the top of their respected positions, i.e. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith, isn’t an automatic guarantee at having a deep lineup. The recent depth the Dodgers have added between newly-signed veterans and their top prospects being called up has given the lineup a much needed facelift.

Of course you have the three headliners, who are all projected to have the All-Star caliber seasons this year, and you still have Max Muncy, a 30 home run threat when healthy. Plug in veterans J.D. Martinez and Jason Heyward and there is more championship pedigree included. The Dodgers, who parted way with the Turners, will now look to the two Miguels, both Rojas and Vargas, to carry the middle infield in what is looking to be the least inspiring part of their lineup.

Heading into this season, as Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com notes, the Dodgers have the ninth best projected lineup in the entire league, behind teams like the reigning National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees:

“The Dodgers figure to take on a more youthful look in the bottom half of their lineup. Knowing them, it will work out just fine. But for now, let’s wait and see.”

Links