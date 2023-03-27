The Dodgers year in and year out have ranked as one of the top teams in all of baseball, both offensively and on the pitching side. After losing notable hitters including Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers enter with a new band of batters looking to prove themselves once again as one of the game’s most feared lineups.
Having a lineup consist of players at the top of their respected positions, i.e. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith, isn’t an automatic guarantee at having a deep lineup. The recent depth the Dodgers have added between newly-signed veterans and their top prospects being called up has given the lineup a much needed facelift.
Of course you have the three headliners, who are all projected to have the All-Star caliber seasons this year, and you still have Max Muncy, a 30 home run threat when healthy. Plug in veterans J.D. Martinez and Jason Heyward and there is more championship pedigree included. The Dodgers, who parted way with the Turners, will now look to the two Miguels, both Rojas and Vargas, to carry the middle infield in what is looking to be the least inspiring part of their lineup.
Heading into this season, as Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com notes, the Dodgers have the ninth best projected lineup in the entire league, behind teams like the reigning National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees:
“The Dodgers figure to take on a more youthful look in the bottom half of their lineup. Knowing them, it will work out just fine. But for now, let’s wait and see.”
Links
- Gavin Lux was at Dodger Stadium on crutches Sunday, and talked to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times about his long rehab ahead, and how to keep occupied: “I’m already losing my mind a bit. They said I gotta figure out something to occupy my time. A hobby. Mine is video games. That’s how I’ll be spending my next 10 months.”
- After a spring training where he posted a .780 OPS in 37 at bats, Miguel Vargas is ready to see everyday playing time for the Dodgers. Maria Torres of The Athletic has more on where Vargas ranks among NL rookies heading into the 2023 season.
- Baseball is expanding, and so are the food options coming to Dodger Stadium in 2023. Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue takes a look at the newest food and drink options coming this season.
- After an ankle injury to All-Star starter Tony Gonsolin, Ryan Pepiot has officially cracked the 26-man roster. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times details how Pepiot reacted to being a part of his first Opening Day as a Major League player.
