MLB managers will have less time for replay reviews in 2023

ANAHEIM — Major League Baseball cut down the time managers have to initiate replay reviews this season. Jayson Stark at The Athletic as the details.
Last year, teams had could signal an umpire they were thinking about a replay review within 10 seconds after the play, then 20 seconds after that to decide whether to challenge a play, but those limits were rarely enforced. This year, teams have to signal from the dugout immediately that they are thinking about a challenge, and must decide whether to challenge within 15 seconds.
“As far as the mechanics, we’ve just got to make a decision sooner,” manager Dave Roberts said.
Roberts said the decisions on whether to replay come from “upstairs,” which includes video and replay coordinator Jonathan Rhymes. Roberts said either bench coach Danny Lehmann or field coordinator Bob Geren will coordinate via phone, and relay the call to Roberts.
Links & news
- Bill Plaschke’s Dodgers season preview at the Los Angeles Times spins the wheel of metaphors after two years of glowing preseason proclamations. “The traditionally smooth ride will be a bumpy one,” he wrote. “The corporate baseball will be replaced by dirt-stained hardball. It should be captivating. It will be tricky. It could be a blast.”
- Old friend Zach McKinstry, who is out of options and was not going to make the Cubs roster, was traded to the Tigers on Monday for minor league pitcher Carlos Guzman. McKinstry, who was traded by the Dodgers to Chicago last July 30 for reliever Chris Martin, is a career .208/.289/.384 hitter with a 78 wRC+ in parts of three seasons. He’s started games in the majors at second base, third base, right field, left field, and shortstop.
