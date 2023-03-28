MLB managers will have less time for replay reviews in 2023

ANAHEIM — Major League Baseball cut down the time managers have to initiate replay reviews this season. Jayson Stark at The Athletic as the details.

Last year, teams had could signal an umpire they were thinking about a replay review within 10 seconds after the play, then 20 seconds after that to decide whether to challenge a play, but those limits were rarely enforced. This year, teams have to signal from the dugout immediately that they are thinking about a challenge, and must decide whether to challenge within 15 seconds.

“As far as the mechanics, we’ve just got to make a decision sooner,” manager Dave Roberts said.

Roberts said the decisions on whether to replay come from “upstairs,” which includes video and replay coordinator Jonathan Rhymes. Roberts said either bench coach Danny Lehmann or field coordinator Bob Geren will coordinate via phone, and relay the call to Roberts.

