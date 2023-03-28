Get your MLB opening day tickets while you still can

Opening day is almost here, with all 30 Major League Baseball teams scheduled for action on Thursday, March 30. The Dodgers open up at home with a night game against the Diamondbacks, one of nine divisional matchups across the league on opening day. There are also three interleague matchups on Thursday — the Giants are at the Yankees, the Philliies play the Rangers in Texas, and the Blue Jays are in St. Louis to play the Cardinals. If you’re planning to go to one of these games on opening day, be sure to use our friends at StubHub.

At Dodger Stadium, Julio Urías makes his first opening day start for the Dodgers, facing D-backs ace Zac Gallen. It’s a terrific pitching matchup, with Urías leading the National League with a 2.16 ERA in 2022 while finishing third in National League Cy Young voting. Gallen finished fourth in ERA (2.54) but also had a 44⅓-inning scoreless streak that broke an Arizona franchise record.

The Dodgers won 14 of 19 games against the Diamondbacks last season, though that is to be suspected since Los Angeles set a franchise record with 111 wins during the regular season, the most wins by a National League team in 116 years.

Thursday is a rare night game on opening day for the Dodgers, one of three games in the 7 p.m. PT window along with Angels-A’s and Guardians-Mariners.

Among the slate of games on opening day, eight former Cy Young Award winners are in action, including former Dodgers pitchers Zack Greinke and Max Scherzer. Twenty-one of the 30 starting pitchers on Thursday are former All-Stars.

Opening day schedule

(all times PT)

Braves at Nationals, 10:05 a.m.

Max Fried vs. Patrick Corbin

Giants at Yankees, 10:05 a.m.

Logan Webb vs. Gerrit Cole

Orioles at Red Sox, 11:10 a.m.

Kyle Gibson vs. Corey Kluber

Brewers at Cubs, 11:20 a.m.

Corbin Burnes vs. Marcus Stroman

Tigers at Rays, 12:10 p.m.

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Shane McClanahan

Phillies at Rangers, 1:05 p.m.

Aaron Nola vs. Jacob deGrom

Mets at Marlins, 1:10 p.m.

Max Scherzer vs. Sandy Alcantara

Pirates at Reds, 1:10 p.m.

Mitch Keller vs. Hunter Greene

Rockies at Padres, 1:10 p.m.

Germán Márquez vs. Blake Snell

Blue Jays at Cardinals, 1:10 p.m.

Alek Manoah vs. Miles Mikolas

Twins at Royals, 1:10 p.m.

Pablo López vs. Zack Greinke

White Sox at Astros, 4:08 p.m.

Dylan Cease vs. Framber Valdez

Angels at A’s, 7:07 p.m.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Kyle Muller

Guardians at Mariners, 7:10 p.m.

Shane Bieber vs. Luis Castillo

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

Zac Gallen vs. Julio Urías