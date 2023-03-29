2023 Dodgers predictions from the True Blue LA staff

Spring training is now over, which means it’s time for the Dodgers to begin the regular season. After setting a franchise record with 111 wins last year, and with four 100-win seasons in the last six seasons, there’s a little more uncertainty to how the Dodgers will finish this year.

So we at True Blue LA, as a staff, made some predictions and projections for 2023, which are sure to be 100-percent accurate.

Take it to the bank

Evan Phillips ends the season as the NL reliever with the highest WAR. -Devin Csigi

Chris Taylor has a 20-20 season. Evan Phillips makes the All-Star team. -Michael Elizondo

With the help of reuniting with hitting coach Rob Van Scoyoc, J.D. Martinez will put up numbers similar to his days in Detroit, as he’ll post a .287 batting average, 27 home runs, 32 doubles, 88 RBI, an .845 OPS and a 143 OPS+. -Jacob Macofsky

Gavin Stone will make his major league debut on July 3, 2023, against the Pirates at Dodger Stadium. -Craig Minami

The Dodgers will trade for Aaron Nola at the deadline, as a depleted Phillies team decides to sell off expiring assets after a lackluster first half. Yency Almonte will lead the bullpen in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts. -Estevão Maximo

Miguel Vargas will have a 117 wRC+ with 34 doubles. Fresh off a Final Four run with Florida Atlantic, Dustin May makes the All-Star team. -Eric Stephen

Max Muncy bounces back with a 125 wRC+. -Stacie Wheeler

How the Dodgers will finish in 2023 Author Dodgers record NL West finish Author Dodgers record NL West finish Devin Csigi 89-73 2nd Michael Elizondo 88-74 2nd Jacob Macofsky 97-65 1st Estevão Maximo 95-67 1st Criag Minami 91-71 2nd Eric Stephen 93-69 2nd Stacie Wheeler 96-66 2nd

2023 outlook

The Padres are simply too good and for my money one of the top two teams in the NL. The Dodgers didn’t replace a 6.3-WAR player last season in Trea Turner, and his replacement Gavin Lux is done for the year. Additionally, the health concerns around the starting rotation and lack of a true closer seriously concern me for this team. This team’s rotation is honestly a red flag when evaluating the team. I think at the deadline we see the Dodgers try to target a controllable young starting pitcher. Some names that spring to mind are Tarik Skubal, Jesús Luzardo and Freddy Peralta. -Devin Csigi

I attend every game that I anticipated on the schedule. The Dodgers go 12-6 when I’m around. Gavin Stone makes his debut in my presence in Baltimore. -Michael Elizondo

A competitive NL West will go down to the wire with the Padres and Dodgers fighting for the top seed in the National League, but at the end of the day, the Dodgers’ depth will be the difference maker. Expect the Giants and D-Backs to be tough outs, with one of them making the playoffs, in what will be the best division in the National League. -Estevão Maximo

The Dodgers will start slowly, hovering around .500 until mid-May. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez will be in the top two at their positions in NL All-Star voting when the first results are announced. -Craig Minami

It’s a transition year for the Dodgers, but that doesn’t necessarily make it bad. Two rookies (Miguel Vargas, James Outman) will be in the lineup on most days, and another (Ryan Pepiot) will be in the rotation for probably the first month or so. There’s a lot to look forward to and the upside is high, but the ride to October will be bumpier than Los Angeles has been accustomed for the last four years. -Eric Stephen

The 2023 iteration of the Dodgers aren’t 15 games worse than last season, but San Diego has made moves to be competitive with the Dodgers and challenge them for the NL West division title. The Dodgers’ infield defense and starting pitching health are two question marks going into the season. The biggest hole to fill, in my opinion, is the loss of Trea Turner’s offense from the lineup. He churned out 194 hits, 101 runs and 100 RBI in 2022 for LA. -Stacie Wheeler