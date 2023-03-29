Fernando Valenzuela, Orel Hershiser, Eric Gagné to throw first pitches before Dodgers opening day

Before the Dodgers opening day night matchup against the Diamondbacks, a trio of Cy Young Award winners will throw out ceremonial first pitches at Dodger Stadium.

Fernando Valenzuela, who won the National League Cy Young Award and Rookie of the Year in 1981, will throw to Mike Scioscia. Orel Hershiser will throw to Rick Dempsey, the same battery that finished off the A’s to end Game 5 of the World Series in 1988, the year Hershiser won the Cy Young Award. Eric Gagné won his Cy Young in 2003, and Thursday night will throw his first pitch to manager Dave Roberts, who was teammates with Gagné that season.

Thursday is the first game at Dodger Stadium since the Dodgers announced they are retiring Valenzuela’s number 34. That ceremony will be on August 11.

Pregame ceremonies at Dodger Stadium will begin at 6:30 p.m. before the 7:10 p.m. first pitch. In addition to the ceremonial first pitches, a giant flag will be unfurled in the outfield, and three planes will fly overhead during the national anthem.

The national anthem on opening day will be sung by Dodger Stadium stalwart Keith Williams Jr.

Also during the pregame ceremonies, a video entitled “It’s Time For Dodger Baseball” will play in tribute to the late Vin Scully, as this is the first Dodgers opening day without the legendary announcer since 1949.

Stadium and parking gates at Dodger Stadium will open earlier than usual on Thursday, at 4:10 p.m., three hours before first pitch. The Dodger Stadium Express will begin running at 5:10 p.m., from both Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the South Bay Harbor Gateway Transit Center.