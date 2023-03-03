Composite Dodgers 2023 team prospect rankings

Team-specific prospect rankings were unveiled by Baseball America on Monday and MLB Pipeline on Friday. That gives us essentially a complete look at how national outlets rate the Dodgers prospects within their own system.
Fourteen different Dodgers prospects were named among the top 10 within the organization by at least one of Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB Pipeline, ESPN, The Athletic, and FanGraphs.
The top prospects, we are more familiar with. Catcher Diego Cartaya is rated the Dodgers’ best prospect by all six of those national outlets. Pitcher Bobby Miller was rated second by five of the six, and third in the other. Miguel Vargas is rated between second and fourth on all six lists.
Four others were ranked among the top 10 prospects in the organization — pitcher Gavin Stone (average ranking 4.7), second baseman Michael Busch (5.2), outfielder Andy Pages (7.0), and pitcher Nick Nastrini (8.5). Dalton Rushing, the catcher drafted last July out of Louisville, came close. He was named the team’s fifth-best prospect by both ESPN and The Athletic, and was among the team top 10 on five of six lists. His average ranking is 7.5.
A few trade pickups last year are rated highly in 2023. Nick Frasso, who had a 1.83 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 54 innings last season, was acquired from the Blue Jays in the Mitch White trade in August. Frasso was rated the Dodgers’ seventh-best prospect by ESPN and No. 8 by Baseball Prospectus. River Ryan, the pitcher acquired from the Padres for Matt Beaty last March, was rated ninth in the Dodgers’ system by The Athletic and 10th by FanGraphs.
Outfielder Josue De Paula was ranked seventh in the Dodgers’ system by FanGraphs, a remarkable rating for someone who doesn’t turn 18 until May. De Paula hit .350/.448/.522 with 13 doubles, five home runs, and two triples in 53 games in the Dominican Summer League in his professional debut, and the power was intriguing enough that FanGraphs wasn’t alone on an island. ESPN rated the oufielder 11th in the system, Baseball America had him 12th, and The Athletic rated De Paula 18th.
Also notable is newcomer Joendry Vargas, the 17-year-old shortstop Dominican Republic signed by the Dodgers for a reported $2.08 million on January 15, the beginning of the international signing period. Vargas is ranked the team’s No. 15 prospect by FanGraphs, No. 20 by ESPN, No. 25 by MLB, and 29th in the system by Baseball America.
Dodgers 2023 prospect rankings within their own system
|Player
|Pos
|2023 age
|On 40-man?
|2022 highest level
|BA
|BP
|FG
|Athletic
|ESPN
|MLB
|Player
|Pos
|2023 age
|On 40-man?
|2022 highest level
|BA
|BP
|FG
|Athletic
|ESPN
|MLB
|Diego Cartaya
|C
|21
|Yes
|High-A
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bobby Miller
|SP
|24
|No
|Triple-A
|2
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|Miguel Vargas
|IF/LF
|23
|Yes
|MLB
|3
|3
|4
|2
|4
|3
|Gavin Stone
|SP
|24
|No
|Triple-A
|6
|4
|6
|4
|3
|5
|Michael Busch
|2B/OF
|25
|Yes
|Triple-A
|4
|7
|3
|7
|6
|4
|Andy Pages
|OF
|22
|Yes
|Double-A
|7
|9
|5
|6
|8
|7
|Nick Nastrini
|SP
|23
|No
|Double-A
|9
|5
|8
|10
|9
|10
|Dalton Rushing
|C
|22
|No
|High-A
|8
|6
|13
|5
|5
|8
|Ryan Pepiot
|SP
|25
|Yes
|MLB
|5
|11
|9
|13
|13
|6
|Nick Frasso
|RHP
|24
|No
|Double-A
|11
|8
|16
|17
|7
|11
|James Outman
|OF
|26
|Yes
|MLB
|10
|10
|26
|8
|12
|9
|Emmet Sheehan
|RHP
|23
|No
|Double-A
|13
|12
|17
|14
|10
|15
|Josue De Paula
|OF
|18
|No
|Dominican
|12
|7
|18
|11
|12
|Eddys Leonard
|SS
|22
|Yes
|High-A
|14
|13
|15
|17
|18
|River Ryan
|RHP
|24
|No
|High-A
|16
|10
|9
|14
|Maddux Bruns
|LHP
|21
|No
|Low-A
|19
|15
|11
|19
|17
|Jorbit Vivas
|2B
|22
|Yes
|High-A
|20
|14
|14
|14
|19
|Jose Ramos
|OF
|22
|No
|High-A
|23
|16
|19
|11
|23
|Landon Knack
|SP
|25
|No
|Double-A
|22
|23
|12
|16
|20
|Yeiner Fernandez
|C
|20
|No
|Low-A
|24
|22
|18
|20
|16
|Jonny DeLuca
|OF
|24
|Yes
|Double-A
|17
|25
|19
|18
|22
|Rayne Doncon
|SS
|19
|No
|Low-A
|12
|15
|13
|Michael Grove
|SP
|26
|Yes
|MLB
|18
|22
|16
|24
|Ronan Kopp
|LHP
|20
|No
|High-A
|15
|18
|32
|21
|Joendry Vargas
|SS
|17
|No
|n/a
|29
|15
|20
|25
|Alex Freeland
|SS
|21
|No
|Low-A
|17
|37
|28
|Carlos Duran
|RHP
|21
|No
|High-A
|28
|23
|21
|Peter Heubeck
|RHP
|20
|No
|Low-A
|25
|21
|36
|Damon Keith
|OF
|23
|No
|High-A
|26
|50
|27
|Justin Wrobleski
|LHP
|22
|No
|Low-A
|30
|24
|Samuel Munoz
|OF
|18
|No
|Dominican
|30
|30
|Jesus Galiz
|C
|19
|No
|Arizona
|35
|26
|Kyle Hurt
|RHP
|25
|No
|Double-A
|27
|38
|Accimias Morales
|RHP
|18
|No
|Dominican
|19
|Andre Jackson
|RHP
|27
|Yes
|MLB
|20
|Edgardo Henriquez
|RHP
|21
|No
|Low-A
|20
|Devin Mann
|2B/3B/1B
|26
|No
|Triple-A
|21
|Thayron Liranzo
|C
|19
|No
|Arizona
|27
|Mairoshendrick Martinus
|3B
|18
|No
|Dominican
|28
|Luis Valdez
|LHP
|19
|No
|Arizona
|29
|Logan Wagner
|3B/2B
|19
|No
|Arizona
|29
|Maximo Martinez
|RHP
|19
|No
|Arizona
|31
|Joel Ibarra
|RHP
|20
|No
|Low-A
|33
|Owaldo Osorio
|SS
|18
|No
|Dominican
|34
|Ben Casparius
|RHP
|24
|No
|High-A
|39
|Carlos De Los Santos
|RHP
|22
|No
|High-A
|40
|Chris Campos
|RHP
|22
|No
|Low-A
|41
|Payton Martin
|RHP
|19
|No
|DNP
|42
|Alvaro Benua
|RHP
|20
|No
|Dominican
|43
|Reynaldo Yean
|RHP
|19
|No
|Arizona
|44
|Madison Jeffrey
|RHP
|23
|No
|Low-A
|45
|Nick Robertson
|RHP
|24
|No
|Triple-A
|46
|Nelson Quiroz
|C
|21
|No
|Low-A
|47
|Wilman Diaz
|SS
|19
|No
|Arizona
|48
|Ryan Ward
|OF
|25
|No
|Double-A
|49
|Robinson Ortiz
|LHP
|22
|No
|High-A
|51
Loading comments...