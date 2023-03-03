 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Composite Dodgers 2023 team prospect rankings

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Spring Training-Chicago Cubs at Los Angeles Dodgers
Feb 26, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Michael Busch against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Team-specific prospect rankings were unveiled by Baseball America on Monday and MLB Pipeline on Friday. That gives us essentially a complete look at how national outlets rate the Dodgers prospects within their own system.

Fourteen different Dodgers prospects were named among the top 10 within the organization by at least one of Baseball America, Baseball Prospectus, MLB Pipeline, ESPN, The Athletic, and FanGraphs.

The top prospects, we are more familiar with. Catcher Diego Cartaya is rated the Dodgers’ best prospect by all six of those national outlets. Pitcher Bobby Miller was rated second by five of the six, and third in the other. Miguel Vargas is rated between second and fourth on all six lists.

Four others were ranked among the top 10 prospects in the organization — pitcher Gavin Stone (average ranking 4.7), second baseman Michael Busch (5.2), outfielder Andy Pages (7.0), and pitcher Nick Nastrini (8.5). Dalton Rushing, the catcher drafted last July out of Louisville, came close. He was named the team’s fifth-best prospect by both ESPN and The Athletic, and was among the team top 10 on five of six lists. His average ranking is 7.5.

A few trade pickups last year are rated highly in 2023. Nick Frasso, who had a 1.83 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 54 innings last season, was acquired from the Blue Jays in the Mitch White trade in August. Frasso was rated the Dodgers’ seventh-best prospect by ESPN and No. 8 by Baseball Prospectus. River Ryan, the pitcher acquired from the Padres for Matt Beaty last March, was rated ninth in the Dodgers’ system by The Athletic and 10th by FanGraphs.

Outfielder Josue De Paula was ranked seventh in the Dodgers’ system by FanGraphs, a remarkable rating for someone who doesn’t turn 18 until May. De Paula hit .350/.448/.522 with 13 doubles, five home runs, and two triples in 53 games in the Dominican Summer League in his professional debut, and the power was intriguing enough that FanGraphs wasn’t alone on an island. ESPN rated the oufielder 11th in the system, Baseball America had him 12th, and The Athletic rated De Paula 18th.

Also notable is newcomer Joendry Vargas, the 17-year-old shortstop Dominican Republic signed by the Dodgers for a reported $2.08 million on January 15, the beginning of the international signing period. Vargas is ranked the team’s No. 15 prospect by FanGraphs, No. 20 by ESPN, No. 25 by MLB, and 29th in the system by Baseball America.

Dodgers 2023 prospect rankings within their own system

Player Pos 2023 age On 40-man? 2022 highest level BA BP FG Athletic ESPN MLB
Diego Cartaya C 21 Yes High-A 1 1 1 1 1 1
Bobby Miller SP 24 No Triple-A 2 2 2 3 2 2
Miguel Vargas IF/LF 23 Yes MLB 3 3 4 2 4 3
Gavin Stone SP 24 No Triple-A 6 4 6 4 3 5
Michael Busch 2B/OF 25 Yes Triple-A 4 7 3 7 6 4
Andy Pages OF 22 Yes Double-A 7 9 5 6 8 7
Nick Nastrini SP 23 No Double-A 9 5 8 10 9 10
Dalton Rushing C 22 No High-A 8 6 13 5 5 8
Ryan Pepiot SP 25 Yes MLB 5 11 9 13 13 6
Nick Frasso RHP 24 No Double-A 11 8 16 17 7 11
James Outman OF 26 Yes MLB 10 10 26 8 12 9
Emmet Sheehan RHP 23 No Double-A 13 12 17 14 10 15
Josue De Paula OF 18 No Dominican 12 7 18 11 12
Eddys Leonard SS 22 Yes High-A 14 13 15 17 18
River Ryan RHP 24 No High-A 16 10 9 14
Maddux Bruns LHP 21 No Low-A 19 15 11 19 17
Jorbit Vivas 2B 22 Yes High-A 20 14 14 14 19
Jose Ramos OF 22 No High-A 23 16 19 11 23
Landon Knack SP 25 No Double-A 22 23 12 16 20
Yeiner Fernandez C 20 No Low-A 24 22 18 20 16
Jonny DeLuca OF 24 Yes Double-A 17 25 19 18 22
Rayne Doncon SS 19 No Low-A 12 15 13
Michael Grove SP 26 Yes MLB 18 22 16 24
Ronan Kopp LHP 20 No High-A 15 18 32 21
Joendry Vargas SS 17 No n/a 29 15 20 25
Alex Freeland SS 21 No Low-A 17 37 28
Carlos Duran RHP 21 No High-A 28 23 21
Peter Heubeck RHP 20 No Low-A 25 21 36
Damon Keith OF 23 No High-A 26 50 27
Justin Wrobleski LHP 22 No Low-A 30 24
Samuel Munoz OF 18 No Dominican 30 30
Jesus Galiz C 19 No Arizona 35 26
Kyle Hurt RHP 25 No Double-A 27 38
Accimias Morales RHP 18 No Dominican 19
Andre Jackson RHP 27 Yes MLB 20
Edgardo Henriquez RHP 21 No Low-A 20
Devin Mann 2B/3B/1B 26 No Triple-A 21
Thayron Liranzo C 19 No Arizona 27
Mairoshendrick Martinus 3B 18 No Dominican 28
Luis Valdez LHP 19 No Arizona 29
Logan Wagner 3B/2B 19 No Arizona 29
Maximo Martinez RHP 19 No Arizona 31
Joel Ibarra RHP 20 No Low-A 33
Owaldo Osorio SS 18 No Dominican 34
Ben Casparius RHP 24 No High-A 39
Carlos De Los Santos RHP 22 No High-A 40
Chris Campos RHP 22 No Low-A 41
Payton Martin RHP 19 No DNP 42
Alvaro Benua RHP 20 No Dominican 43
Reynaldo Yean RHP 19 No Arizona 44
Madison Jeffrey RHP 23 No Low-A 45
Nick Robertson RHP 24 No Triple-A 46
Nelson Quiroz C 21 No Low-A 47
Wilman Diaz SS 19 No Arizona 48
Ryan Ward OF 25 No Double-A 49
Robinson Ortiz LHP 22 No High-A 51
ESPN and The Athletic ranked the top 20 prospects for each team. Baseball Prospectus’ Dodgers rankings included 23 players. Baseball America and MLB Pipeline each ranked the top 30, and FanGraphs went 51 deep for the Dodgers system.

