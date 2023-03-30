Dodgers 2023 injured list tracker

We’ll keep track of every Dodgers stint on the injured list during the 2023 season, as well as the concussion IL, paternity list, bereavement leave and family medical emergency leave, basically any time a player misses time and is removed from the active roster.

The Dodgers utilized the injured list right at the beginning of spring training, placing three pitchers on the 60-day injured list on February 16 to make room for a trio of free agent signings. Walker Buehler is recovering from Tommy John sugery and flexor tendon repair from August 2022, Blake Treinen had shoulder surgery to repair a labrum and rotator cuff in November, and J.P. Feyereisen had shoulder sugery in December.

Gavin Lux also landed on the injured list after tearing the ACL and spraining the LCL in his right knee on February 27, and is expected to miss the season.

Tony Gonsolin sprained his left ankle on March 6, and will miss the start of the regular season. Ryan Pepiot won the battle for Gonsolin’s rotation spot, but then was placed on the injured list himself on opening day with a left oblique strain.

The Dodgers also placed relievers Alex Reyes, Jimmy Nelson, and Daniel Hudson on the injured list in finalizing the opening day roster.

This injured list tracker is a complement to our 40-man roster page, on which we keep track of every Dodgers transaction from the start of spring training through the end of the season.

Pitchers placed on the injured list must miss a minimum of 15 days, while position players on the IL are out for at least 10 days. Players on the concussion IL must miss a minimum of seven days.

Paternity leave is for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days. For bereavement or family medical emergency leave, players must miss a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven.

During the 2022 season, the Dodgers placed 30 players on either the injured list or one of these other leaves, for a total of 1.741 games missed.

You can click on the links in the table below for more information about each specific injury and/or timetable to return.

Note: if you are on a mobile device, this table will show up best in landscape mode.